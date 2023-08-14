Mom whose kids died of stray bullets encourages TN lawmakers to make it more difficult for people to buy guns

Charlene Roberts lost two of her children to random gunshots, not intended for either of them.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As lawmakers prepare for a special session in the General Assembly starting Aug. 21, Charlene Roberts, a mother of four wants lawmakers to consider making it more difficult for people to purchase guns.

Roberts lost her daughter Jessie in 2019 and her son Kevin in 2021. Neither of them was the intended victim of the gunshots.

Jessie Roberts died while waiting in a Krystal's drive-thru in North Knoxville. Gunshots from the Vibe Nightclub across the street hit and killed Jessie while she was waiting. Her case remains unsolved.

In 2021, Kevin Roberts went to a birthday party for her friend. Raiquan Stapleton got into an argument with Jonquel Brown, and one of his bullets hit and killed Kevin Roberts.

"It's so easy for them to get a hold of a gun, it's so sad," Roberts said. "It breaks my heart."

Governor Bill Lee issued a proclamation calling for a special session. It lists 18 topics lawmakers that can discuss and pass laws. Roberts said those 18 topics wouldn't prevent gun violence like the type that killed her two children.

Sen. Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville) said he is in favor of laws that would, through due process, take guns away from certain people.

"Certain people need to have those rights restricted," Briggs said. "It needs to be criminals, it needs to be people that have severe mental illness, and it may be people that are older that have developed dementia."

Gov. Lee's proclamation calling for the special session includes risk protection for people with mental illnesses, but the proposal didn't make it to a committee while the General Assembly was in session earlier this year.

"One thing that we have to remember when we're dealing with any gun law is the right to bear arms is a constitutionally agreed right, not a privilege," Sen. Briggs said.