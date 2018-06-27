It was a typical Saturday for Mary Jackson and her daughter Storm, who suffers from a rare muscle disease that leaves her dependent on her wheelchair.

"We went to pick up some food for some friends of ours," Mary Jackson said.

As Mary was getting the food, her car was stolen with her 24-year-old daughter inside. Mary said Storm was pushed out of the car without her wheelchair.

"He pushed her out onto hot pavement and could've ran over her and killed her," Mary Jackson said.

At this point, Mary said her motherly instincts kicked in.

"I didn't know she was pushed out of the car. I thought he still had her in the vehicle," Mary Jackson said.

Mary said she tracked the suspect for over 10 miles before she realized her daughter had been pushed out of the car, so she turned back to find her.

She said people nearby heard Storm screaming and helped her to safety. Then the mother and daughter were reunited.

"I was just screaming," Mary Jackson said.

Bradley Thomas, 30, of Knoxville was identified as the suspect Tuesday.

The Oak Ridge Police Department said criminal charges are expected to be filed once he's released from the hospital.

After a police pursuit, he flipped the car three times before he was arrested.

Now, the family is trying to heal while the community rallies around them helping in any way they can.

Mary said she can't express how thankful she is for the law enforcement involved.

