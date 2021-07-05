How to celebrate Mother's Day this weekend

This Sunday is Mother's Day, here are some ways you can celebrate moms!

On Sunday, moms can attend a free concert dedicated to them.

It's from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Sustainable Future Center on Ogle Avenue. It's an open mic potluck!

Organizers request you order tickets online but they are free.

For the moms wanting food and a fun time, try a cruise on the Tennessee River.

Volunteer Princess Cruise is hosting two dinner cruises Sunday.

The first is from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. and the second is from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

A 3-course meal will be included with your cruise.

And for the single moms out there, you can get a free oil change on Saturday in honor of Mother's Day.