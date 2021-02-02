Guatemalan man dies after motorcycle crash in the Smokies

The motorcycle ran off the road and landed 100 feet down an embankment.

CLINGMAN, N.C. — A Guatemalan man was killed Sunday when he crashed his motorcycle while visiting the Grea Smoky Mountains National Park.

According to GSMNP, Maynoy Alexander Ardon, 20, lost control of his motorcycle on Clingman's Dome Road just after 4 p.m. near Collins Gap. He ran off the road and landed approximately 100 feet down an embankment.

Witnesses were able to reach Ardon and tried to give him medical attention until rangers and first responders arrived, but he died of his injuries

Crews from Cherokee EMS and Fire responded to the scene to help with the rescue and recovery operation.