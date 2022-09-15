THP: Man dead after hitting deer with motorcycle Wednesday evening

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Mark Thompson, 65, crashed into a deer while driving on Lakeview Road.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a man died Wednesday after crashing into a deer while he drove on a motorcycle in Lenoir City.

According to a preliminary report, Mark Thompson, 65, was driving south on Lakeview Road near Beals Chapel Road at around 6:44 p.m. when a deer walked onto the road. Thompson then crashed into it and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The motorcycle continued for around 600 feet and stopped on the left side of the road.