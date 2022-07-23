Motorcyclist dies after crash in Roane County

THP responded to a fatal crash located on River Road Saturday afternoon.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a Kingston man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday.

John Day, 75, died after his motorcycle crashed into the Jeep near Renfro's gas station at 2972 River Road in Roane County around 4:00 p.m.

THP said the Jeep was driving northbound on River Road while the motorcycle was heading southbound. As the Jeep attempted to make a left turn into the gas station's parking lot, the motorcycle crashed into the right side of the Jeep and came to an uncontrolled rest, blocking both lanes of traffic.

Day was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the report. The driver of the jeep was not hurt.