The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday evening.

According to KPD, a motorcycle and another Nissan vehicle collided at Washington Pike and McCampbell Drive around 5:55 p.m.

KPD said the operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are still investigating the crash and said they will release more details as the investigation continues.

