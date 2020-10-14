Motorcyclist dies in crash at Alcoa Hwy and Topside Road

The crash victim was identified as Derek Evans, 21, of Louisville.

A 21-year-old Louisville motorcyclist died Tuesday night in a collision with a pickup on Alcoa Highway, according to Alcoa police.

The man was identified as Derek Evans. The crash occurred about 7:45 p.m. at Alcoa and Topside Road.

Evans was traveling south on the busy highway, according to police. Motorist Zane Ellis, 37, of Knoxville, was northbound intending to turn left onto Topside Road. The unsignalized intersection routinely sees a high volume of people leaving and entering Alcoa Highway.

Evans collided with Ellis's pickup "that was making a left turn onto Alcoa Highway from Topside Road," according to a news release from Alcoa police.

Ellis was not hurt. Evans died at the scene, according to police.