Motorcyclist from West Virginia killed in I-40 crash in Jefferson County

Donald Lynch Jr. was thrown from his motorcycle when it was hit from behind and he was hit by several vehicles.

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — A motorcyclist from West Virginia was killed in a crash Wednesday evening on I-40 in Jefferson County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Donald Lynch Jr, 37, of Fisher, West Virginia, was traveling west on the interstate when his motorcycle was hit from behind around milemarker 411.

Lynch was thrown from the motorcycle and was hit by several vehicles. The trooper noted in the crash report that it was unknown how many or what kind of vehicles hit him.

The driver of the Chevy Cruze that the motorcycle was identified as Kayla Hocking, 28, of Knoxville. She was not injured.