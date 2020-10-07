Motorcyclist killed in crash on Kingston Pike

47-year-old Jerry Murrell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A Knoxville man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Kingston Pike Thursday night.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, the crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Kingston Pike just east of Morrell Rd.

The preliminary investigation showed a 2001 Toyota Tacoma was traveling west when it turned into the path of a motorcycle traveling east.

The motorcyclist, identified as 47-year-old Jerry Murrell, was taken to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.