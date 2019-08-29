KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Public Library announced the lineup for the 2019 Movies on Market Square.

Nearly 1,500 votes were cast in the public vote to select the movies, which are all family-friendly and shown on the big screen in Market Square in downtown Knoxville.

The series will run for six Friday nights, from September 13 through October 18.

Sept 13 - "Back to the Future" (PG - 1985)

Sept 20 - "Toy Story" (G - 1995)

Sept 27 - "Jaws" (PG - 1975)

Oct 4 - "Pirates of the Caribbean" (PG-13 - 2003)

Oct 11 - "Guardians of the Galaxy 2" (PG-13 - 2017)

Oct 18 - "Beeltlejuice" (PG - 1988)

Movies begin at dusk and well-behaved dogs are welcome. Moviegoers should bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.