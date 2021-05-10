Movies returning to the Tennessee! Credit union to present Judy Garland classic June 4

Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union announced Monday it'll present "Meet Me in St. Louis".

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Praise be! The world really is getting back to normal. They're going to show movies again at the Tennessee Theatre.

The grand entertainment palace and Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union announced Monday they'll be showing "Meet Me in St. Louis," a Hollywood classic, 8 p.m. Friday, June 4.

Even better news: It'll be free.

COVID-19 restrictions will be in place, meaning there'll be limited seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

The pandemic largely shut down theater operations, but it's been slowly announcing new events coming in 2021.

The credit union is presenting the film. It represents the kickoff of the theater's "Classic Cinema Matinee" series for this year.

Directed by Vincent Minelli, Garland's husband at the time, the 1940s MGM musical includes such beloved songs at "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "The Trolley Song".

Tennessee Theatre through the years 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Before the screening, you can enjoy listening to Freddie Brabson play favorites on the theater's "Mighty Wurlitzer" organ.

Door will open at 7 p.m.

Masks will be required at all times when you're not eating or drinking there.

Free parking is available downtown.