Knoxville — Knoxville leaders reviewed public feedback Thursday night they've received about retooling the city zoning code for the first time in more than half a century.

The Metropolitan Planning Commission presented the comments to Knoxville City Council in a workshop.

They also discussed the second draft of the proposed zoning ordinance.

Zoning dictates how land can be used, where a structure may be placed on a lot and how big that structure can be.

City leaders hope the "recoding" retool will promote more traffic and business to the Kingston Pike, Chapman Highway, Broadway and Magnolia corridors.

"A bit more pedestrian activity, and we want to see that increased activity along the corridors not only benefit the corridors but also the neighborhoods adjacent to them," said MPC Director Gerald Green.

City leaders say they want to improve communities while protecting the character of neighborhoods.

