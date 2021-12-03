MPD: All railroad crossings closed in Madisonville after train accident

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — Madisonville Police Department said officers responded to a train accident at 9:30 a.m. at the railroad crossing at Warren Street.
MPD said officers found that two of the rail cars had been damaged after a mechanical issue. A crew is on scene making repairs and plan to have the issue fixed within a few hours.
Currently all railroad crossing in Madisonville have been closed. Police said that three Monroe County Schools inside the city were placed on a shelter in place until the train incident was determined non hazardous.