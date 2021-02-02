MPD: Girl missing after being dropped off at skating rink

Mikaila Meadows, 11, of Morristown was last seen Saturday night

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department is asking the for the public's help in finding 11-year-old Mikaila Meadows.

Meadows was last seen Saturday night after being dropped off at a skating rink, according to MPD.

Meadows told her grandmother that she was going to get a ride home from her friend "Nathan," MPD said.

Meadows was last seen wearing blue jeans with holes in them and a bright pink shirt. Meadows is a 5'4", weighs 110 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes, according to MPD.