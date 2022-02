Police said the man was hit by a train at a crossing on Haun Drive in east Morristown.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department said a man was hit by a train near a crossing on Haun Drive Sunday evening, in east Morristown.

They said the man was taken to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital.

Information about the identity of the man and his condition was not immediately available.