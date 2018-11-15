Come January 3, 2019, there will be serious business and bickering when the 116th Congress convenes in Washington D.C. This week there has been time for fun and cordial interaction for soon-to-be members of the U.S. House during orientation meetings.

Some of the more entertaining interactions have been with Tennessee Congressman-elect Tim Burchett.

This UPI photo shows Congressman-elect Tim Burchett riding a scooter he borrowed from a tourist.

It took the former Knox County Mayor all of a couple of days in the nation’s capital to be quoted in the New York Times, telling the newspaper, "The longest I've ever been in D.C. was 1976 when I was a patrol boy."

During his time as Knox County Mayor, Burchett was often seen around the county wearing his brown Carhartt jacket over a suit and tie. Those who met him could expect a fist bump and possibly a selfie posted on Twitter.

In three days in D.C., Burchett has been mentioned in a story about new Congressmen for giving fist-bumps. He has also posted several selfies on Twitter, including one with former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Congressman-elect Tim Burchett (right) posts a selfie with former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Burchett will be a member of the Republican minority when 116th Congress convenes in January. He is already in the minority as the only Congressman wearing a brown Carhartt jacket at the Capitol.

We don't know if Burchett will develop a taste for Washington politics, but he has already crossed the aisle for food. He tweeted a picture of a plate of eggs and bacon Wednesday morning with the message, "Bernie Sanders left his continental breakfast to make a call. I took it. Socialism really works."

Congressman-elect Tim Burchett's tweets include several jokes about food and politics in D.C.

Thursday morning, Burchett joked on Twitter, "Bernie Sanders was a no show. I had to fix my own Dadgum breakfast. I’m rethinking this whole socialism thing."

Burchett also posted a photo of a menu at the dinner welcoming new members of Congress. The meal consisted of charred squash, smoked angus, apple tarte Tatin, as well as demitasse cafe and tea. Burchett wrote that he would have been much happier eating at Wright's Cafeteria or Vol Market #3 in Knoxville.

When the class photo was done, Burchett's photo was taken by a UPI photographer as he borrowed a scooter from a tourist for a joyride.

Tim Burchett at the photo for the 116th Congress is easily identified with his brown Carhartt jacket.

Congress will be back to arguing over walls, taxes, and President Trump in no time. For now, D.C. seems to be warming up to Burchett. However, he will need the Carhartt jacket to warm up to D.C. as he endured his first sleet storm in the nation's capital on Thursday.

