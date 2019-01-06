KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pretty soon these seats the seats in Neyland Stadium fill up with fans holding beers or wine.

"The fact that, that just happened, I'm just like is this real kind of," University of Tennessee sophomore, Emily Cunningham said.

The SEC decided to let schools serve alcohol at games and students said if it happens, it will be an interesting sight to see.

"I'm interested to see the effect on student, how the crowd reacts, if it's different or if you can notice a difference even," UT senior, Luke Leboeuf said.

But almost three hours away at Middle Tennessee State University, associate athletics communications director Mark Owens said this update is months old.

"Well the 2018 season was our first year," he said.

A bill passed into law last May meaning MTSU could sell alcohol at football and basketball games.

"It went over really well with our fans" Owens said.

However the new policy change wouldn't come without procedure. At MTSU, when you enter the game you have to present your ID and get a wristband.

"There's three tabs on your wristband, over the course of the game you can purchase up to three drinks," he said.

In fact after three drinks and three quarters you can no longer buy alcohol and Owens said they've even taken some safety measures.

"We partnered with Lyft, we have a place where they can pick up and if they need a ride its available for them," he said

As far as implementation goes Owens said for new schools it just takes a lot of planning.

"There were numerous groups in athletics and a group with the university that put all this together, got the okays, there were numerous meetings on this," Owens said.

But overall he said the new policy went well and he believes as long as schools considering the change plan ahead it could work for them too.

"It was a success for us," he said.