'Much Love' initiative aims to spread love throughout Knoxville

The Downtown Knoxville Alliance is inviting community members and visitors to write love letters to the city.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Downtown Knoxville Alliance, in partnership with the City of Knoxville and Dogwood Arts, has created an initiative called "Much Love" which aims to spread love throughout the community.

According to a release, the initiative will have safe, outdoor activities, including a mailbox inviting visitors and residents to write love letters to Knoxville. The mailbox will be located in Market Square along Union Avenue. It will run until February 14.

Little signs of love will be displayed in Downtown Knoxville, so the community can express “Much Love” in celebration of Valentine’s Day from photo ops to light displays to a special I LOVE KNOX mailbox.

The Downtown Knoxville Alliance is inviting community members and visitors to write love letters to the city, sharing a special memory, favorite downtown spot, or what they love most about the city.

Along with a series of just-for-fun coloring pages, a love letter template has been designed and can be downloaded and printed at downtownknoxville.org/loveletters/. An electronic option is also available for those who can’t make it but still want to share their love for the city.

“Our goal with the ‘Much Love’ activities is to spread love throughout our community,” said Michele Hummel, executive director of the Downtown Knoxville Alliance. “The love letters are a fun way for everyone to make the City of Knoxville their Valentine.”

Downtown Knoxville also will offer a variety of love-themed activities through February 14.

Details on these love-themed ideas and activities are available at https://www.downtownknoxville.org/muchlove.