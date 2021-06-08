Multi-vehicle crash shuts down southbound I-75 in Loudon County, multiple people entrapped

The crash was reported about 1:15 p.m. near mile marker 72.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Loudon County authorities say multiple people are entrapped as a result of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

Southbound I-75 is shut down around mile marker 72, according to spokesman Matt Fagiana.

He said "multiple Lifestar air units are enroute."

A tractor-trailer is among the vehicles that has wrecked.

The crash scene is north of the Pond Creek Road exit and south of the Loudon Highway exit.

"LCSO deputies on scene reported several entrapments. Priority EMS, Loudon City Fire, Loudon County Fire/Rescue and THP are all responding to this traffic crash," Fagiana said Tuesday in a release.

Lifestar helicopters will be landing on the interstate to take away the injured.