Multiple fire agencies work to extinguish flames at Highway 64 flea market in Cleveland, TN

At least $100,000 worth of fireworks went up into flames at the popular Fleamarket and Fireworks stand off of Highway 64 in Cleveland on Saturday.

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Bradley County EMA's Adam Lewis says the call came in around noon.

Lewis says there were people inside the single story structure of the strip mall during the fire.

"A handful of folks were able to get out pretty quickly on their own and everyone on site is accounted for."

No injuries have been reported at this time. Firefighters have been treated for heat exhaustion (about 10).

The cause of fire is unknown.

Locally known Bradley County Commissioner Howard Thompson and Debra Thompson are the owners of the flea market and fireworks stand.

Bradley County Fire Rescue, are being assisted by mutual aid from Cleveland City Fire and Polk County Fire. Crews with TDOT, TN Highway Patrol, Bradley County EMS, Bradley County EMA, and Bradley County Sheriff's Office were also on the scene.

Lewis says that Highway 64 EW main westbound lane are closed and will continue to be closed for at least the next two to three hours causing major back up. Traffic is being rerouted to the one lane open going eastbound.