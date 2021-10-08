'Emergency situation' at Volunteer High School; multiple Hawkins Co. schools on lockdown

Volunteer High School students are currently being evacuated to the National Guard Armory.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — All Hawkins County schools from Surgoinsville to east Hawkins County have been placed on lockdown the school system announced Tuesday morning.

The Hawkins County School District reports that the perimeter is secure and is asking the public to not attempt entering the school.

According to the Hawkins County Schools website, Tuesday is the first full day back to school for students.

Multiple ambulances are staged just down the road on Highway 11-W, according to NBC affiliate WCYB reporter Olivia Bailey.

Hawkins County Emergency Communications is requesting everyone not to call 911 or Central Dispatch unless it is an emergency. Adding that "if you have a student that attends Volunteer High School, please report to the Mount Carmel Army National Guard at 399 Highway 11 W."

If you have a student that attends Volunteer High School, please report to the Mount Carmel Army National Guard at 399 Highway 11 W. — Hawkins County Emergency Communications - 911 (@HawkinsCo911) August 10, 2021

The Hawkins County School District said on Tuesday at 9:51 a.m. that students have been loaded onto buses and are being escorted to the Mount Carmel National Gaurd Armory for reunification with parents.

"Please stay in your cars when you arrive to the armory and wait for further instructions," school district officials said. Staff are there to assist with reunification process."