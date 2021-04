Around noon on Sunday, Rural Metro, Knox County Rescue and AMR responded and found bystanders performing CPR on one of the victims, according to officials.

POWELL, Tennessee — Two people were hospitalized after a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash on Clinton Highway at West Emory Road, according to Rural Metro Fire.

