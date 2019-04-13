KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Muse opened its second location in West Town Mall Saturday, April 13.

The grand opening of Muse at the Mall was packed with families and a waiting list kept the facility busy.

The executive director said the programs offered at the second location expands the Muse's mission of teaching kids how to be creative and explore STEM fields.

"We provide transformative learning experiences. It's what we do. We do that in a lot of ways. We have a lot of imagination and dramatic play elements that allow kids to express their creativity," Ellie Kittrell, executive director of the Muse, said.

The Muse said it hopes the second location will serve an additional 40,000 kids and parents.