KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Now until Oct. 13, 2019, visitors to the Museum of East Tennessee History will have a chance to view special items associated with the “Freedom Engine,” a tribute gift from East Tennesseans to New York City following the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

East Tennesseans donated more than $940,000 to help purchase and equip a 95-foot tower ladder truck for Harlem-based Ladder Company 14, helping the New York City Fire Department replenish the largest vehicles in the city's firefighting fleet.

The "Freedom Engine," launched into service during March 2002 and, according to a release, was dedicated on Sept. 11 of that year.

The Museum of East Tennessee History is open 9 a.m to 4 p.m, Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday; and 1 p.m to 5 p.m, Sunday.

FDNY usually retires their trucks from standard service after about 10 years. The Freedom Engine went into reserve status in 2013.

Following retirement, several artifacts associated with the truck, including a bucket door, captain's helmet, a memorial plaque from the citizens of East Tennessee, and a presentation plaque containing a piece of World Trade Center metal, were returned to East Tennessee and donated to the East Tennessee Historical Society.

The Museum is located in the East Tennessee History Center at 601 South Gay Street in Knoxville.

There is an admission charge, Monday through Saturday, with each Sunday being Family Day and free to the public.

For more information call (865) 215-8830.

