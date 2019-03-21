KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Haven't you heard? Thursday the critically-acclaimed Big Ears Festival kicked off and the music continues in Downtown Knoxville through Sunday.

Before noon Thursday, fans formed a line that extended from the Knoxville Visitors Center to the TVA Towers for a chance to see the free WDVX Blue Plate Special concert. That's where Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi gave the standing-room crowd a free taste of the eclectic sounds the festival offers.

Giddens, well-known as a founding member of the Grammy-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops, is doing her best to entertain all types of audiences through this weekend.

Rhiannon Giddens (right) with Francesco Turrisi on-stage at the WDVX Blue Plate Special to begin the 2019 Big Ears Festival.

WBIR

"I am in Knoxville doing several things," smiled Giddens. "I am here for the Knoxville debut of the ballet 'Lucy Negro Redux' with the Nashville Ballet at the Tennessee Theatre, which I co-composed the music and also perform on-stage with Francesco Turrisi. We're also here to do our own duo shows because we have a new record that comes out in May."

Giddens can entertain just about any audience. She can sing opera, compose music for ballets, play old-time fiddle and banjo, and belt out lyrics in several languages. She is just one of more than 120 musical acts performing through Sunday at Big Ears.

Giddens says you can hear the difference between Big Ears and a typical music festival.

Musician Rhiannon Giddens performs at the 2019 Big Ears Festival.

WBIR

"It's incredible. The nice thing about this festival is it is an indoor festival. It's a venue festival. So, it allows different kinds of music that wouldn't really work for an outdoor festival. I think it allows musicians to actually go see other musicians," said Giddens.

The lineup this year allows Giddens to both perform and be a fan.

"We're here the whole weekend. I specifically requested that we could be here through Sunday so that we could see some of the amazing folks that are lined up here," said Giddens.

This festival that now draws fans from around world to Knoxville only began 10 years ago. In 2009, it was the personal pet project of AC Entertainment founder Ashley Capps.

Ashley Capps (left), founder of AC Entertainment and the Big Ears Festival.

WBIR

"Big Ears is a visionary festival. What Ashley has done is brought all these kinds of music together from all over the world. It brings a lot of things to Knoxville people would never see all together in one weekend," said Giddens.

"At last check, we had people from 23 countries and 48 states at the festival so far," said WDVX general manager Tony Lawson. "Just think about it economically, what it brings to East Tennessee. It brings a lot of money here. It also brings a lot of culture. It brings a lot of folks here to discover East Tennessee."

The musical feast has something for fans of all tastes to relish the art that resonates with everyone.

Francesco Turrisi and Rhiannon Giddens perform at the WDVX Blue Plate Special to begin the 2019 Big Ears Festival.

WBIR

"What music does is it's the great leveler. It's the great 'bringer-together' of people. A music festival this diverse, I think is a beautiful thing," said Giddens.

The Big Ears Festival features more than 100 performances from local and regional artists and runs March 21-24, 2019. The festival also supports film, visual arts, and poetry.

General admission day-passes to the festival cost around $75. However, there are many free events throughout the next few days, including WDVX events at the Knoxville Visitors Center as well as Barley's.

LINK: 2019 Big Ears Festival schedule

Big Ears 2019 will include the second edition of its all-night, 12-hour drone concert and a series of panels and workshops.

The Big Ears film festival was recently dubbed one of the 25 coolest film festivals in the United States.

Newspaper at the Knoxville Visitors Center with the 2019 Big Ears Festival lineup.

WBIR

Knoxville native Yves Tumor is also someone to keep an eye out (or ear out) for at this year's festival.

The festival said "an experimental answer to SXSW” will return under the direction of Paul Harris and Darren Hughes of Knoxville’s Public Cinema.

In 2019, Big Ears presents more than 10 distinct special programs that are unique to the festival altogether or are in some of their earliest performances.

LINK: Full 2019 Big Ears Festival lineup