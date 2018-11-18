NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Just before 7 p.m. Saturday night, dozens of calls, pictures and videos flooded into the WSMV newsroom, all reporting a mysterious, flaming object falling from the sky over Nashville.

Callers reported seeing one big flame break into three smaller flames over west Nashville and then disappear.

Was it a plane crash? No, none were reported by the FAA.

Part of the Leonid Meteor Shower? No, according to our meteorologists, the objects fell too slowly.

A UFO? We want to believe.

Thanks to Vanderbilt Athletics, we now know the answer!

The Black Daggers, the official U.S. Army Special Operations Command Parachute Demonstration Team, parachuted Vanderbilt Stadium ahead of the Commodores match-up against Ole Miss to deliver the game ball.

Mystery solved!

ICYMI | The Black Daggers, official U.S. Army Special Operations Command Parachute Demonstration Team, parachuted into Vanderbilt Stadium with the game ball ahead of Vanderbilt’s Salute to Service game. #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/4i508uS2U8 — Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) November 18, 2018

No UFO in Nashville, just our amazing military! #AnchorDown



Info - The Black Daggers, official U.S. Army Special Operations Command Parachute Demonstration Team.@arpstein https://t.co/EFpcRhPU68 — Vanderbilt Athletics (@vucommodores) November 18, 2018

© 2018 WBIR