NASCAR driver Trevor Bayne opens second coffee shop in downtown Knoxville

The youngest Daytona 500 winner has switched his focus from racing to coffee roasting.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — NASCAR driver turned coffee shop owner Trevor Bayne has opened a new store in downtown Knoxville.

Trevor Bayne, a Knoxville native who won the Daytona 500 in 2011, retired from full-time racing in the NASCAR Sprint series after some health issues.

In 2019, he and his wife opened Mahalo, a specialty coffee shop, in Powell. They had luckily just installed a drive-thru window before the pandemic hit, so they were able to keep serving.

Now, they're expanding.

“This year has been tough on a lot of small businesses, for some the only option was to close down. For some it has created an opportunity, so we are thankful we are on the opportunity side of things right now,” said Bayne.

The new shop is located on Union Avenue, just a block from Market Square.