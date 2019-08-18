BRISTOL, Tenn. — First responders of the Dale Earnhardt Jr. crash said they got to go to the Bristol night race for free, thanks to NASCAR.

The Carter County Sheriff's Office posted photos on Facebook, saying members had a great time at Bristol Motor Speedway for "America's Night Race" on Saturday.

According to the post, NASCAR gifted all the agencies who responded to Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s plane crash, free tickets to the race.

Earnhardt Jr., his wife, child and two pilots are all okay after the crash in Elizabethton on Thursday. Earnhardt Jr., who now works for NBC, took the weekend off to be with family.

RELATED: 'Roll everything you can' | Hear the first moments of Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash

RELATED: Airplanes 'necessary' for NASCAR racing's demanding schedule

RELATED: 'They were extremely lucky' | Dale Earnhardt Jr. & family safe, released from hospital after plane crash in East Tennessee





According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s initial report, Earnhardt Jr.’s plane had a hard landing, bounced, went off the runway and caught on fire.

Video showed EMS treating Earnhardt at the scene.