Nashville daycare under fire when child leaves with THC in their system

Officials said that a friend of the owner's daughter had THC gummies in her bag and that a 1-year-old ate some while caretakers were distracted.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An Antioch daycare is under investigation after parents say their child ingested THC while under their supervision.

Sparkle's Playhouse in Antioch is now the subject of legal action after a parent alleged their 1-year-old son ingested a THC gummy under the care of the daycare's owner, Sparkle Goins.

According to a court document obtained by News4, a sister station with WBIR in Nashville, the Department of Human Services has ordered Goins to stop daycare services immediately.

Those documents say that parents picked up their child around 2 p.m. and reported that he appeared to be drowsy and "looked high."

He was taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital where he tested positive for THC.

During a visit by DHS to the daycare, Goins allegedly told them her daughter's friend had edibles in her purse, and the child got into them while she was preoccupied.

According to DHS, Goins has a long history of complaints and has been found to be operating an unlicensed daycare agency since 2016.

In April 2016, DHS also received a complaint alleging that up to 20 kids being cared for by Goins were left to run the daycare while she ran errands.

Similar complaints were also filed in August 2016 and September 2018.

Goins turned News4 away as reporters attempted to get a comment and her side of the story.