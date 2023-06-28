Oversight board sees discrimination in use of license plate readers in pilot data

The board is concerned that certain neighborhoods saw more police activity despite data showing even distribution.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville’s license plate reader (LPR) pilot program has now been in effect for three months and the preliminary data from the city is now available. The Community Oversight Board (COB) said the areas that have the highest level of law enforcement outcomes take place in overwhelmingly non-white and low-income areas.

The board said it was stated the readers would be "equitably distributed." However, they said vehicle stops by Metro Nashville Police appeared to be more evenly distributed throughout the city compared to LPRs.

They also released data covering the first three months since LPRs were implemented. The data is available below.

733 verified hits across four quadrants

57 vehicle stops

49 vehicle or driver searches

47 arrests

55 vehicle recoveries

The readers work by taking a picture of a car's license plate and then turning the image into letters and numbers, before running those letters and numbers through a database. If it matches a plate, it is considered a hit.

They said areas of North Nashville, East Nashville and Madison account for the most hits with more than 46%. with many hits on Dickerson Pike and Trinity Lane, as well as Gallatin Pike and Old Hickory Blvd.