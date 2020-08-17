Nashville limited service restaurants and bars to reopen starting Monday

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said limited service restaurants and bars holding on-premises beer permits, may open with customers limited to 25 people at a time.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Full-service restaurants will be able to stay open for 30 additional minutes starting tonight, after an announcement from Mayor John Cooper on Thursday.

"Starting Monday, full-service restaurants may remain open until 10:30 p.m., which allows one additional seating for dinnertime service," Cooper said during a coronavirus briefing on Thursday morning. "No other changes will be made to operating restrictions in place."

Cooper also said limited service restaurants and bars holding on-premises beer permits, but without a license from the Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Commission, may open with customers limited to 25 people at a time or those who can be socially distanced according to public health protocols. The 25 people limit is also placed on private gatherings as well.

"For both restaurants and bars, no seat, no service. Stand up, mask up," said Cooper.

All bar counters must remain closed.

"We need local businesses to cooperate with this new order," said Cooper.

The Broadway and Downtown Entertainment Coalition, the group who started the "Be a Honky Tonk Hero" campaign, was glad to see Nashville's COVID-19 numbers decline, saying in part it was "encouraged to see Nashville’s numbers continue to trend down and increased compliance of mask wearing along with our Be a Honky Tonk Hero campaign, MNPD’s enforcement and other public health measures."

However, the group says 25 people in a bar is a number that appears to have been chosen at random rather than based on health guidelines. The group also says 25 people is "largely unworkable for most bars and limited service restaurants."

According to the coalition, the order does nothing to help struggling musicians and employees, saying, "The order disregards that our larger capacity venues can act as restaurants and can safely socially distance much larger crowds, bringing people off the streets and into a controlled setting. We want to open and act as advocates for best health practices and control behavior, but it will not be realistic for many of us to open under such unreasonable parameters."

The group is urging the capacity to be reconsidered for employees who have gone months without their paychecks.

Enforcement teams will be patrolling area bars and restaurants beginning next week. Any violation of the protocols may result in losing your license, according to Cooper.

"Adherence to these orders will determine lifting any restrictions moving forward," said Cooper.

"Not wearing a mask keeps people unemployed longer and will cause more businesses to fail. Non-compliance by some punishes the rest of us."