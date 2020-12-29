Nashville officer who brought others to safety went to Greene Co. Schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Nashville police officer who risked his life to save others is a graduate of Greene County Schools.
Sergeant Tim Miller, an 11 year veteran, was among the officers who worked to evacuate the downtown area before the explosion.
Miller graduated from Chuckey-Doak High School in 2001.
One of his former teachers says his act of bravery does not surprise her.
"As a teacher, obviously, I've had lots and lots of students over the 27 years, but there are certain students that you remember very specifically. And he's one of those. He just had, you know, an infectious personality, he was very popular amongst his peers, he was a leader, even when he was in high school. So he just sticks out in my mind so easily," she said.
The downtown explosion injured three people.