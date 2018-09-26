The Metropolitan Drug Commission is calling on East Tennesseans to show their support during Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Awareness month in October.

They are asking the community to wear bowties and pearls on Friday, Oct. 5 for their third annual Pearls and Bowties for Babies. This is the third year for Pearls & Bowties for Babies.

The CDC states 86 percent of pregnancies are unintended among women who abuse opioids, leading to some babies being born dependent on these harmful substances.

The MDC wants to stress Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome is 100 percent preventable and hopes this movement will continue to shed light on this issue.

Everyone is encouraged to post their photos online to show support for NAS Awareness Month using #NASMonthTN.

