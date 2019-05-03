PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A brand new family attraction in Pigeon Forge will bring the world's most famous supermarket tabloid to life.

The National Enquirer Live attraction will open at 2115 Parkway in May. Front Page Attractions will also open one in Branson, Missouri, shortly after. The two attractions represent a combined $25 million dollar investment in the two cities, and will bring fifty new jobs to each location.

So, "enquiring minds want to know" exactly what they'll find at this new attraction....

"National Enquirer Live will deliver the story behind the story of the tabloid that created an industry. From being the first on the scene, having the first news helicopter in the sky, and being the first in the supermarket, they will continue that history as the first tabloid with an immersive museum attraction," according to a news release."Visitors of all ages will explore new National Enquirer exclusives on the stories that changed the course of history. Dive into the JFK conspiracy, get the scoop on the British Royal Family, explore the biggest crimes of the past century and experience the life of celebrities in Hollywood.

FrontPage Attractions includes partners Robin Turner, Bill Sims and Steve Nichols. All three have long histories in the Orlando, Branson, Pigeon Forge, Myrtle Beach and Virginia Beach tourism markets.

“While print publications across the country are downsizing, the National Enquirer brand is as strong as ever,” said Turner. “People have shown that for nearly 100 years, they just can’t get enough of the storytelling in the National Enquirer - they know what their readers want - and we’re excited to take those stories off the page and bring them to life.”