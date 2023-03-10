'It's really about us getting to know the community' | KPD Chief and police officers meet with community members during National Night Out

On the first Tuesday in October, KPD organizes celebrations with their communities to help strengthen their relationships.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — During National Night Out, law enforcement agencies across the U.S. organize celebrations with their communities. The day of the celebrations varies between regions. Usually, it's held on the first Tuesday in August. In Knoxville, the city's police department hosts events on the first Tuesday of October.

"It's just really about us getting to know the community, and then the community gets to know us and have a lot of fun," said Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel. "So, I'm in my natural element. We got New Orleans music playing on the stereo, I just went down the slide with some kids, I got to eat some chocolate ice cream. I love doing this. This is why I got into this job in the first place."

It's meant to help officers learn more about the communities they serve, and help strengthen the relationships between law enforcement and community members. Normally, the events are festive. In Knoxville this year, National Night Out had a more somber tone.

It comes after Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy Tucker Blakely was fatally shot.

"The times we need to show love and grace to each other is not in the easy times, but it's in the difficult times. It's in the struggling times," said Pastor Mike Segers. "It's important for them, at least in my opinion, to know that we appreciate them and appreciate the sacrifice that they make, and appreciate their effort in trying to keep our community and our homes safe."

Blakely was shot while responding to a call about a domestic situation Sunday night. The gunman was also killed.

"What I saw today was just very respectable, everyone showing support and respect out of everybody during these difficult times," said Trooper Robert Simpson .