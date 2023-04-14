National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week celebrates dispatchers

Across the U.S. emergency response dispatchers are being honored for their work.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dispatchers across the country are being honored for their work behind the scenes. National Public Safety Telecommunications Week is from April 9 through April 15 and is meant to honor dispatchers for their commitment, service and sacrifice.

They answer 911 calls and help notify police, paramedics and fire department crews when their help is needed. Many times, they are the first ones to speak to others on their worst days.

"There have been a lot of things that have caused a lot of sleepless nights," said April White, the director of the Monroe County 911 Center. "On average, I would say we probably get at least 150,000 to 175,000 calls per year."

One 911 dispatcher, Rhinnon Colquitt has answered the call for around 20 years and that every day is different she said.

"I've taken two of my worst calls. Of course, on February 14 we had an active shooter with a small child and we lost one of our own a couple of weeks ago, so it's been a rough couple of months," she said. "I have delivered a baby, years ago, before we started the wall. Someone calls in, the baby is delivered while you're on the call, then you get a stork."

Brad Anders, who works with the Knox County 911 Communications Center, said that the job can mean the difference between life and death.

"Our people, they're the first connection between people, the citizens, that are looking for help and the people that provide that help," he said. "Sometimes, that is the most troubling thing for them — not knowing what happened. The good or the bad; the conclusion. So we try to make sure they are mentally prepared for their job and make sure mental wellness is important for them as well."

Call centers across East Tennessee, and in Knox County, are always looking for people to fill the job he said. They have eight openings and are able to absorb that lack of labor, but he said, smaller call centers may not be able to absorb the difficulty of having a lack of workers.