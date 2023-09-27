National Quartet Convention to continue through the week in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — One of the biggest events in gospel music kicked off in Pigeon Forge over the weekend — the National Quartet Convention.
The event brings together the biggest names in the genre, where they all perform under the same roof — the LeConte Center. It started on Sept. 24, when performers like the Chandlers, Heart 2 Heart, Justified and the Littles performed.
The event will continue until Sept. 30 and organizers estimated around 40,000 people would attend the event during the week.
"Very loyal fanbase — not just fans, they're avid fans. Very blessed in that regard," said Clarke Beasley, the executive vice president of the convention.
Dr. David Jeremiah is expected to participate in an afternoon showcase on Friday. It is expected to end with performances from Tribute, Nelons, Greater Vision and more on Saturday. Tickets are available online or at the door for different events, ranging in price.