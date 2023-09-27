National Quartet Convention to continue through the week in Pigeon Forge

Organizers estimated around 40,000 people would attend the event.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — One of the biggest events in gospel music kicked off in Pigeon Forge over the weekend — the National Quartet Convention.

The event brings together the biggest names in the genre, where they all perform under the same roof — the LeConte Center. It started on Sept. 24, when performers like the Chandlers, Heart 2 Heart, Justified and the Littles performed.

The event will continue until Sept. 30 and organizers estimated around 40,000 people would attend the event during the week.

"Very loyal fanbase — not just fans, they're avid fans. Very blessed in that regard," said Clarke Beasley, the executive vice president of the convention.