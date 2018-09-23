Pigeon Forge — Gospel music's largest annual event is back in Pigeon Forge this week.

Thousands of fans and performers are gathering at the LeConte Center for the Annual National Quartet Convention.

The convention runs every day through Saturday, Sept. 29.

There's a morning show from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. with featured artists. The main concert is each night starting at 5:30 p.m.

The event is expected to bring thousands of people to Pigeon Forge.

You can buy your tickets online or at the door.

No pets, outside food or drinks are allowed to enter the LeConte Center at Pigeon Forge. Food and concessions are available for purchase inside the facility.

Parking & travel tips

Overflow parking for the LeConte Center at Pigeon Forge and additional parking for NQC visitors with a free shuttle service is at Ripken Experience on Jake Thomas Road.

BE ADVISED: Parking at Mountain Mile (formerly Pigeon River Crossing) is no longer available and has been replaced with Ripken Experience. Mountain Mile will NOT be on the shuttle service route.

Jake Thomas Road (Walgreens to Teaster Lane Section) will be closed.

You may enter Teaster Lane from the following Traffic Lights #2, #2A, #3, Island Drive Light, #7, or #8 to access parking at:

– LeConte Center Municipal Parking – 2936 Teaster Lane

– Ripken Experience - 405 Jake Thomas Road (No Parking at Mountain Mile (Formerly Pigeon River Crossing)

Special Trolley Routes have been established for pick-up on the Parkway for the duration of the show. These trolleys will be labeled “LeConte Center Shuttle”. Trolley passes for multiple days will be available in the NQC registration area in the LeConte Center at Pigeon Forge.

Trolleys will begin running NQC routes on Sunday at 3 p.m. and Monday - Saturday at 8 a.m. and the last trolley to depart from the LeConte Center after the evening events will be 1 a.m.

