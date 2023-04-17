Tax Day is April 18, marking the last day to file taxes on time

On Monday, the day before Tax Day, several people stopped by the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee to submit their taxes.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The countdown is on to file taxes. National Tax Day is April 18, 2023 — marking the deadline to file income taxes on time.

On Monday, the day before Tax Day, people went to the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee to submit their taxes. The organization has a program that helps people file taxes and understand what goes into their tax refunds — the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

It helps around 3,000 families file their taxes for free every year.

"A lot of folks wait until the last minute to get their taxes done," said Terry Reed, a volunteer who works with the program. "It's pretty exciting around here. There's lots of people filling in and doing their paperwork."

The program is available to people who make $58,000 per year or less, as well as to people who have a disability or who may not speak English fluently.

"We don't charge a penny. We electronically file. You get your taxes back just as quick through us as you do anywhere else," said Reed. "You get the ones that are procrastinating and waiting late, until the end."

Anyone who misses the taxes deadline and owes the federal government money can apply for an extension, which gives them an additional six months to submit their taxes. Filing later can lead to interest charges and fees for filers, though.