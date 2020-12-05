KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 has transformed what our daily lives look like; whether that's our office space, how we get groceries or greet friends.

As we transition back into our "normal" routines after COVID-19, you might be wondering what changes can we expect to stick around. And how can we be better prepared to navigate the new normal.

The Workplace

During this pandemic, many people have transitioned from an office space environment to working from home, maybe that means the kitchen table or guest room.

While many businesses are now re-opening their doors and phasing employees back in, the past few weeks have given us a taste of how jobs could be going virtual in the future.

University of Tennessee economist Bill Fox says virtual work was already something we were headed towards.

"My thinking is that what COVID-19 has done is accelerate a bunch of trends that were already underway in the US economy," Fox explained. "It's not that this wasn't already happening, it's that it accelerates the people doing it and the company's motivation to find lower cost ways to do that."

While pandemic forced companies to quickly make adjustments, it has provided opportunities for both employees and employers to give it a try.

RELATED: Working from home: steps to a more comfortable workspace

"This experience has allowed people to test it and see how well it works, lots of people like it because the commute is from the bedroom and it didn't take me 20-30 minutes to get in this morning," said Fox. "Individuals are learning what they like to do, companies are learning about the use of Zoom as ways to allow us to do jobs remotely, but they are learning they can do things in new ways and with fewer workers."

If they stayed on this path, companies wouldn't need to pay for space, and workers would have a limited commute. Fox says we will likely see more people utilizing the virtual office.

RELATED: Transitioning back to work won't mean returning to a normal routine

RELATED: Working from home | How to stay sane, focused and actually get work done

"Technology is getting flexible and we are getting used to it. Do I think that will alter the way firms operate? Absolutely," Fox said.

However, we also know how important human interaction is.

"There will still be places where they get together and there are still reasons to see each other," Fox said. "There also is this desire to get to know each other and spend time. For the foreseeable future we will blend it with shared office spaces and a limited number of people working remotely."

Not all companies can go virtual, there are many jobs that require boots on the ground every day.

We will also so the layout of office spaces change, more barriers for less interaction and extra safety precautions.