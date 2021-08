The shooting was reported at 5:58 a.m. CST at Smile Direct Club in the 1500 block of Antioch Pike about a mile south of Harding Place.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted that is investigating an active shooter at Smile Direct Club on Antioch Pike in Nashville.

According to MNPD, Two employees were shot and are hospitalized.

The suspected gunman was shot by police on Antioch Pike and was taken to the hospital, according to MNPD.

The shooting was reported at 5:58 a.m. CST at Smile Direct Club in the 1500 block of Antioch Pike about a mile south of Harding Place, NBC said.

This situation is ongoing.