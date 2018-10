With Tennessee seeing historicly high early voting turnout with less than one week until election night, people's interest and involvement in the 2018 midterms shows no signs of waning.

Millennial voters are taking center stage this election as the generation continues to seeing increasing levels of influence on U.S. politics, and pollsters are trying gain insight as to how they will vote this election.

A poll released this morning -- the NBC News/GenForward Millennial poll -- hopes to do just that.

The GenForward survey was a polling project of the University of Chicago. Interviews were conducted with a diverse panel of 1,881 adults ages 18 to 34 from across the U.S. to see what their stances were in the upcoming midterm election -- from which parties they identify with and intend to vote for this election, to their current approval of the president, to what issues would most affect their decisions at the polls.

Here's a breakdown of those statistics:

Midterms

31% of millennials overall say they’ll definitely vote in the midterm election, 26% say they’ll probably vote, 23% are uncertain about whether or not they’ll vote, 12% will probably not vote and 7% will definitely not vote.

41% of millennials plan to vote for the Democratic candidate in the congressional elections, 23% plan to vote for the Republican candidate and 35% aren't sure who they’ll vote for.

For those that said they aren't sure in the above statistic, 22% said they lean more toward a Democratic candidate when asked, 16% said they lean Republican, and 59% said they were simply unsure.

11% of millennials say health care is the most important issue in deciding their vote for Congress in November, followed by immigration (8%), income inequality (7%), economic growth (7%), environment and climate change (6%), gun control (6%) and education (6%).

59% of millennials are not familiar with the midterm election candidates currently running in their Congressional district. The candidate quality that matters most to millennials in deciding for whom to vote is someone who can bring about needed change (31%), followed by someone who shares their values (25%), someone who is honest and trustworthy (19%), someone who cares about people like them (16%) and someone who has the right experience (7%).

Approval of President Trump

59% of millennials disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president and only 25% approve. Another 16% neither approve nor disapprove.

Congress & Parties

54% disapprove of the way Congress is handling its job and only 14% approve. Another 30% neither approve nor disapprove of Congress.

63% don’t think Congress represents the interests of people like them well and 35% think Congress represents them well.

48% have a favorable view of the Democratic Party and 39% have an unfavorable view. Another 12% don’t know enough to say.

26% have a favorable view of the Republican Party and 59% have an unfavorable view. Another 13% don’t know enough to say.

51% think the Democratic Party cares about people like them and 47% don’t think the party cares about people like them.

Only 30% think the Republican Party cares about people like them and 68% don’t think so.

