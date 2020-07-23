Nearly 30% of Knox County students have enrolled in virtual learning so far

Knox County Schools said more than 17,000 are enrolled in the virtual program this fall, and the school system is still processing IT requests.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than 17,000 Knox County students have enrolled in the virtual option for the upcoming fall semester, despite issues parents have noted with the Apsen online portal system before Wednesday's deadline.

Josh Flory with Knox County Schools said the district likely won't have the final enrollment numbers until Monday, saying it takes up to 48 hours to get help desk tickets updated in the Aspen Family Portal.

Knox County serves roughly 60,000 students, which means nearly 30% of them so far will be learning from home online at the start of the semester.