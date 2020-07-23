Nearly 30% of Knox County students have enrolled in virtual learning so far

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than 17,000 Knox County students have enrolled in the virtual option for the upcoming fall semester, despite issues parents have noted with the Apsen online portal system before Wednesday's deadline.
Josh Flory with Knox County Schools said the district likely won't have the final enrollment numbers until Monday, saying it takes up to 48 hours to get help desk tickets updated in the Aspen Family Portal.
Knox County serves roughly 60,000 students, which means nearly 30% of them so far will be learning from home online at the start of the semester.
Parents have said they had difficulties using the Aspen system online, saying they instead had to fill out paper forms or submit IT tickets. Flory said any requests to do online learning will be honored even if the tickets weren't processed by the July 22 deadline.
