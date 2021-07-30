Nearly a month after Desheena Kyle disappears, her family is crying out to get her home

After more than 4 weeks with no new clues in the disappearance of Desheena Kyle, her family said they are desperate for answers.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A Knoxville family is crying out for help after their loved one disappeared more than a month ago. The Knoxville Police Department said Desheena Kyle, 26, could be in danger and they're asking for the public's help to find her.

"We're begging y'all, please help us with this," said Betty Deas, her grandmother. "We can't do it by ourselves. If you know where she is or know what happened to her, please let us know."

She said that she still feels here absence every day, weeks after they last heard from her.

"This has taken everything in me, out of me," she said. "I summed it up before — my soul feels like it's damaged."

She said that she misses everything about Kyle and said she wishes they could do more together. She said she looks at her granddaughter's picture and feels helpless because she can't find her. So, she is joining the police's call for anyone with information about her disappearance to reach out.

"We know that somebody saw something. Somebody knows something," she said. "She's my heart, she knows she should be able to call me."

Just weeks ago, Kyle would have been home and was only a phone call away. Now, more than five units from KPD are working on the case to find her, including the major crimes unit.