East Tennessee Children's Hospital's Fantasy of Trees is set to kick off next week.

The event goes from Wednesday, Nov. 21 through Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 at the Knoxville Convention Center.

The proceeds from Fantasy of Trees benefit East Tennessee Children's Hospital, Knoxville's only not-for-profit Comprehensive Regional Pediatric Center.

The event has raised more than $8.5 million to provide medical equipment for kids at the hospital. It's an event that has happened for 33 years.

"Since the first Fantasy of Trees in 1985 that welcomed 13,125 visitors, the Fantasy of Trees has hosted well over one million people," the website said.

The Fantasy of Trees is designed, created and staffed by thousands of volunteers who give more than 180,000 hours annually to make the Fantasy of Trees the premier holiday event in East Tennessee.

Click here to buy tickets.

Click here for parking information and a parking map.

Ticket Prices

Adults: $8

Children Ages 4-12: $4

Children 3 and under: FREE

Fantasy 4 Pack: $20 (Online only. Includes 4 tickets good for any day.)

Preview Party: $75

Discount Offers

Knox County School Coupon Book - $1 off adult ticket with coupon

Knoxville News Sentinel coupon - $1 off adult ticket with coupon

Military & First Responders discount - $1 off adult ticket with valid ID

Saturday only - $1 off adult ticket with UT football ticket stub

Sunday only - $1 off adult ticket with worship bulletin

Only one discount or coupon may be redeemed per person. Discounts and coupons may not be combined. Discounts not available on online ticket purchases.

Daily Show Times

Wednesday, November 21: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Thursday, November 22 (Thanksgiving Day): 3 - 8 p.m.

Friday, November 23: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 24: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, November 25: 12 - 6 p.m.

For more information on tickets to Fantasy of Trees, contact the Children's Hospital Development Department at (865) 541-8385 or email FOT@etch.com.

