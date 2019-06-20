KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's Pridefest and Parade is set for June 22 in downtown Knoxville.

Anyone is invited to participate in The Knox Pride Parade on Saturday. Everyone willing to march should be in the staging area in the Jackson Avenue and Patton Street surface lot (under James White Parkway) by 10 a.m.

The parade will step off at 10:30 a.m., going down Jackson Ave, turning left on Gay St., turning left on Hill Ave., turning left on Hall of Fame Dr. continuing to Howard Baker Jr. Blvd. where the parade will end for walkers and vehicles.

Knox Pridefest will begin immediately following and run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mary Costa Plaza and Performance Lawn (Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum Lawn).

Knox Pridefest 2019 is an open (and free) celebration of music, celebration and speakers focused on promoting Equality and Inclusion of all people.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

The following items are not permitted into Knox Pridefest: bottles or cans; outside food; coolers; backpacks; Frisbees and beach balls; laser pointers; any noisemaking devices; fireworks; illegal drugs and outside alcohol; weapons or any dangerous devices of any type; tents/canopies; and beach umbrellas.

PERMITTED ITEMS

Blankets/Towels, small umbrellas, purses, fanny packs, small bags, sunscreen, strollers, diaper bags, chairs, leashed dogs in adherence with city ordinance

Everyone attending will be subject to a search of personal belongings before they are allowed to enter.