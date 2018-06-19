The City of Knoxville's Festival on the 4th is set for Wednesday, July 4 from 4 to 10 p.m.

The free event takes place at World's Fair Park.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will host its 34th Annual Free Pilot Flying J Independence Day Concert at 8 p.m. on the Performance Lawn at World's Fair Park. This free, family-friendly concert includes patriotic tributes and a spectacular fireworks finale.

The fireworks are set to start at 9:35 p.m.

People are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. The event will take place rain or shine. Pets, alcohol, and personal tents or canopies are not allowed.

Both the concert and the fireworks display will be broadcast live on WBIR-TV Channel 10 and WBIR.com from 8 to 10 p.m.

FOR THE KIDS: From 4 to 8 p.m., Regal's Kids Zone is sure to please kids of all ages with fun activities by Home Depot and Lego building with Bricks for Kids.

FOR THE FAMILY: The Home Federal Family Fun Stage, which is new this year, will feature live entertainment with new and exciting interactive fun for the whole family taking place inside the Amphitheater from 4 p.m.- 7:45 p.m.

PARKING: World's Fair & Blackstock Parking Lots, 11th Street, Locust Street, Walnut Street, State Street & Market Square Garages - ADA Parking at Fort Kid Parking Lot

PERFORMANCES:

4:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. at the Festival Lawn Stage: Performance by Bary Jolly Pirates on the Patio (Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band)

5 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. at the Performance Lawn Stage: Performance by Stoney Point Bluegrass Band

6:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the Festival Lawn Stage: Performance by Kendall Ray. Kendall Ray is a piano pop artist influenced by pop icons Billy Joel and Elton John.

8 p.m. at the Performance Lawn Stage: The KSO's 34th free Pilot Flying J Independence Day Concert" featuring the KSO's Music Director Aram Demirjian.

