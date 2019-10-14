LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — An unattended campfire turned into a brush fire near the edge of Knox County, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a LCSO statement on Facebook, investigators responded to smoke near Martel Road, an area near the Loudon County and Knox County lines. They found a brush fire, which is now under control.

The LCSO said the brush fire was caused by an unattended campfire.

"On scene we discovered an uncontrolled brush fire that was the result of someone's negligence," the LCSO statement read. "This could have been much worse had an alert citizen not called 911."

An LCSO spokesperson went live at the scene of the fire Monday afternoon. The video shows several blazes and a few hot spots.

According to the LCSO, Loudon County Fire and Rescue and Knox County's Rural Metro Fire are working to contain the blaze. No residences are in danger.

With a dry summer and an upcoming fire season, burn bans are already in place in several East Tennessee areas. Officials in Cumberland County, Crossville, Morristown, Greeneville, New Market, and Sevierville have all issued temporary bans on open burning.

Fire season doesn't start until Oct. 15, but Tennessee's burn permit season began in September due to the dry weather and heat earlier this fall.

During fire season, the state requires you to get a burning permit before starting an open-air fire within 500 feet of a forest, grassland or woodland -- meaning this fire was already illegal.