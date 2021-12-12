KFD: Chimney fire displaces two households

When crews arrived, residents had already evacuated the building.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to reports of a chimney fire at the Eastowne Village apartment complex around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday.

When crews arrived, residents had already evacuated the building, KFD said.

Crews located a fire centered around the chimney of a unit. Only a small amount of fire had spread into the apartment, KFD said.

Neighbors alerted the residents in the unit where the chimney fire started, according to KFD.

The residents of two apartments are being assisted by the Red Cross after they were displaced because of water damage, according to KFD.